10 specialized services launched for press organizations in COMEX 2019

Muscat: The Ministry of Information launched at COMEX 2019, which started today, 10 specialized services for press organizations and journalists.

The ministry also launched an update to “Hona Oman” (This is Oman) Application, which provides broadcast services to all governmental and private television and radio channels of the Sultanate.

The Ministry of Information provides over 185 services to individuals and institutions in the public and private sectors in the field of information activities and licensing of publications and art works.

From today, press services will now be available on the platform in conjunction with the Royal Oman Police and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, as well as the e-certification services provided by the Information Technology Authority and the Government e-Payment portal.

The Ministry of Information is currently working on launching the Media Portal in three languages (Arabic, English and French) in 2019, a media platform providing accurate information about the Sultanate. –ONA