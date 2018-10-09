1 teacher for every 11 students in Oman

MUSCAT: For every 11 students, there is a teacher in the Sultanate, according to the latest data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), an indication of a positive trend in the country’s educational system. The average number of students in each school is 426, with 26 students in a class. The total number of students in the academic year 2017-18 was 770,481 in 1,808 schools. It included 29,406 classes and 69,427 teachers. A total of 581,180 students (75.4 per cent) were enrolled in government schools and 105,680 (13.7 per cent) in private schools. International schools (foreign communities) saw 63,467 students (8.2 per cent).

The other government schools, including Islamic institutions and schools of Royal Guard of Oman, Royal Air Force of Oman, Royal Oman Police and centres of the Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs, children’s corners in Omani Women Associations saw 19,619 students (2.6 per cent). The highest number of schoolchildren are in the basic education second cycle in Grads (5-10) category, reaching 302,615 students, of whom 155,094 are males and 147,521 females. — ONA

