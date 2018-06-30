1.46 million vehicles on Sultanate’s roads

MUSCAT: The total number of vehicles registered in the Sultanate stood at 1.46 million by the end of May 2018, according to the latest statistics released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI). In addition, new vehicle registrations stood at 26,311 during the first five months of 2018, down by 15.8 per cent from 31,263 new registrations for the same period the previous year. This does not include vehicles that were re-exported or given temporary registrations.

Most of the categories, including private vehicles, commercial vehicles and taxis, witnessed a fall in new registrations during January-May period of 2018, shows the NCSI data, which was prepared based on preliminary information from the Royal Oman Police (ROP). Among different categories, private vehicle and commercial vehicle registrations were down by 18.1 per cent and 8.3 per cent at 18,488 and 5,523, respectively, during January-May period of 2018. — ONA